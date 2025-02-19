SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.10 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50.11 ($0.63). Approximately 479,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 311,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.69).

SRT Marine Systems Trading Down 15.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £116.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,210.38 and a beta of 1.04.

SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (5.40) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter. SRT Marine Systems had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Analysts anticipate that SRT Marine Systems plc will post 5.060241 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

