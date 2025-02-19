SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

