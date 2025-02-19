SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) SVP Sells $6,316,160.00 in Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Douglas White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00.

SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.12. The stock had a trading volume of 798,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $89.25.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 880,058 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,519,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 869,175 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,059,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,774,000 after acquiring an additional 817,501 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

