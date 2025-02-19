Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.73 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.64 ($0.10). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 238,419 shares traded.
Star Energy Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.71. The company has a market cap of £10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.
Star Energy Group Company Profile
Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Star Energy Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.