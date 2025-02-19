State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,682. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.