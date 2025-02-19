State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.75 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

