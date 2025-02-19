State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $206.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.