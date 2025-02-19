State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,218 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,697,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,049,000 after acquiring an additional 605,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,637,000 after purchasing an additional 62,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2,821.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 377.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 886,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after purchasing an additional 700,791 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,743.14. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $257.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $206.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.76. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $252.64.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.