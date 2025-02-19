Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading Up 6.9% – Time to Buy?

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.09 and last traded at C$9.09. Approximately 2,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 1,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

Stingray Group Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

