STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.