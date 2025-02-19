Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February 19th (BHP, BIDU, CPSS, CRH, CZNC, DNOW, DOX, GEI, JELD, MUX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 19th:
BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$29.00.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
