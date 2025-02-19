StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.76.
United-Guardian Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.