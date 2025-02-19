StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.76.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

