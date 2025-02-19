StockNews.com Downgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Sohu.com Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 86,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $476.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sohu.com by 213.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 115,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter worth about $2,357,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at $3,774,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Featured Stories

