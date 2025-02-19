Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $277.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $233.42 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.