Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com downgraded THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

