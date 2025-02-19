Strategic Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 230.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 786,574 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $268,851,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $208.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.84 and a 200-day moving average of $182.29. The company has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $208.35.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $207.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.70.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.22, for a total value of $126,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,976 shares in the company, valued at $8,694,210.72. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $18,191,542.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,353,042.65. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,458,864 shares of company stock worth $269,397,331. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

