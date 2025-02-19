Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 1,129 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $402.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.70. The stock has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

