Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Acushnet by 745.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $369,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,556.10. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

