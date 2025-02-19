Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FENY opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

