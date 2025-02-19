Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
