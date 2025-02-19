Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 23,550.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.
Solventum Stock Up 0.0 %
Solventum stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
