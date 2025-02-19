Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 19,252 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. CWM LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 17.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9,036.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 10.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,082,000 after buying an additional 98,489 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.74 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

