Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $191.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average is $178.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

