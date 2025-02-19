Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,964.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

