Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

WELL opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.60. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $152.81.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

