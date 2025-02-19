Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

YUM opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.67 and a 200 day moving average of $134.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $149.30.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,708.10. The trade was a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

