Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Down 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 23,240,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 8,712,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Sunrise Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sunrise Resources
Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.
