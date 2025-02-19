Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 11,484 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.51.
Super Hi International Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.
Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.48. As a group, analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Super Hi International Company Profile
Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Super Hi International
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.