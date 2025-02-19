Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 11,484 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $23.51.

Super Hi International Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

Get Super Hi International alerts:

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.48. As a group, analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Hi International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Super Hi International in the third quarter worth approximately $658,000.

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.