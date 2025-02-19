Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 13.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $47.91. Approximately 132,026,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 35,788,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 8.0 %

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 835.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 162,158 shares during the period. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $5,374,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 90,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.