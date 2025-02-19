Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.73 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sylvania Platinum had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 2.82%.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of SLP stock opened at GBX 45.80 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £147.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a current ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.53. Sylvania Platinum has a 52 week low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 73 ($0.92).

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvania Platinum is a rapidly expanding low-cost PGMs producer listed on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM: SLP).

Sylvania is a mid-tier, lower unit cost Platinum Group Metal (PGM)minerals reprocessing and development Company. Our operational arm, Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO), has six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants in the Eastern and Western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex (BIC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.