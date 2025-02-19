Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,480. The trade was a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

