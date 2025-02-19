T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Shares Down 11% – Here’s What Happened

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 615,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 218,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

T Stamp Trading Down 11.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Get T Stamp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T Stamp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T Stamp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 6.80% of T Stamp worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.