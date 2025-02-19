Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. Tactile Systems Technology updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.37. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

