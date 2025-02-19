Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.220-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE SKT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. 704,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.91. Tanger has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
