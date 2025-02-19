Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.220-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SKT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. 704,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.91. Tanger has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

