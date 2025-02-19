Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Posts Earnings Results

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.55%. Tanger updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.220-2.300 EPS.
Tanger Stock Performance
SKT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. 704,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,516. Tanger has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09.
Tanger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is 127.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tanger
About Tanger
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tanger
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is Put Option Volume?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.