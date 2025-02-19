Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 600 ($7.57) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 900 ($11.35).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 850 ($10.72) to GBX 950 ($11.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 1.5 %

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

TATE stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 545 ($6.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,032,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 654.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 686.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 531.50 ($6.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 848.50 ($10.70). The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

