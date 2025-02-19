Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 600 ($7.57) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 900 ($11.35).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 850 ($10.72) to GBX 950 ($11.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
