TE Connectivity Q2 EPS Estimate Increased by Zacks Research

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of TEL opened at $154.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $137.61 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

