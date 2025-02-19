Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 24.27%.
Teekay Tankers Stock Performance
Shares of TNK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. 502,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,031. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.
