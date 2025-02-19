Telsey Advisory Group Predicts Steven Madden Q1 Earnings

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a report issued on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $39.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $50.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Steven Madden by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.74%.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.