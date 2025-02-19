Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.34% and a return on equity of 40.57%.
Texas Pacific Land Price Performance
Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,406.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,149. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $493.40 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,275.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,142.49.
About Texas Pacific Land
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Pacific Land
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.