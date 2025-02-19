Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.34% and a return on equity of 40.57%.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,406.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,149. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $493.40 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,275.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,142.49.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

