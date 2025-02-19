Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.208 per share on Monday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Thai Union Group Public Price Performance

Shares of TUFBY stock remained flat at $8.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Thai Union Group Public has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses.

