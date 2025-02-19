Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Declares Dividend of $0.21

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.208 per share on Monday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Thai Union Group Public Price Performance
Shares of TUFBY stock remained flat at $8.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Thai Union Group Public has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
About Thai Union Group Public
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Union Group Public
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.