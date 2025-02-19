The a2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

The a2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.
a2 Milk Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.10.
About a2 Milk
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than a2 Milk
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Alphabet’s Pullback Just Opened a Window for Smart Investors
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Moderna: A Generational Opportunity for Investors in 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Buffett Just Dumped His S&P 500 Holdings—What It Means for You
Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.