The a2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

The a2 Milk Company Limited (ASX:A2M – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

a2 Milk Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Get a2 Milk alerts:

About a2 Milk

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

Receive News & Ratings for a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.