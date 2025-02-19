The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 40,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

