The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.41 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.58). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.57), with a volume of 1,463,872 shares changing hands.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 45.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.14.
The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported GBX 2.63 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Bankers Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 94.23%.
The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Richard West bought 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £329.44 ($415.59). 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.
