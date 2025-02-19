The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Chemours has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemours to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Chemours Trading Up 3.9 %

CC stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

