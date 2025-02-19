The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DSGX

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,299,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,047,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,238,000 after buying an additional 52,485 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,692,000 after buying an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 101,290 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,502,000 after acquiring an additional 326,643 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $84.12 and a 12 month high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.