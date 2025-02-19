The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $671.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.85 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

