The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 4000153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.97).
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Richard Morse purchased 48,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £40,142.95 ($50,640.78). Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.
TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Renewables Infrastructure Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Moderna: A Generational Opportunity for Investors in 2025
- About the Markup Calculator
- Buffett Just Dumped His S&P 500 Holdings—What It Means for You
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- General Motors: Can It Survive Tariffs and Loss of EV Mandates?
Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.