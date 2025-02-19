The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 4000153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.97).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Richard Morse purchased 48,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £40,142.95 ($50,640.78). Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.

TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.

