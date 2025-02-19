Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading 3.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 81,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 105,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Theralase Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

Further Reading

