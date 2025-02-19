Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $818,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

